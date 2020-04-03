Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $31,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

