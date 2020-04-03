Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United States Cellular by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

