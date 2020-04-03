2,300 Shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of RPAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

