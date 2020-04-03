Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

