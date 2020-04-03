Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 253,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

