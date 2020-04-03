Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $33,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.97.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $687,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 505,863 shares of company stock worth $3,716,403 in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.