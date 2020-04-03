Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

First Financial stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.