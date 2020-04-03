Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $34,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

FISI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

