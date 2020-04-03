Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $34,000 in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 726,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Star Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

SGU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.38. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

