GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,702 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of GMS worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $14.34 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $614.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

