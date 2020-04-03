Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.23% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $997.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

