Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $12,991,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after buying an additional 1,924,159 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $8,514,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

