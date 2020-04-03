Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NYSE:BRO opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.