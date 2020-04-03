iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.