First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,429 Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 170,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.