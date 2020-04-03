Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $144,000 in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $7.67 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,290 shares of company stock worth $2,079,764 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

