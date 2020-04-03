Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

