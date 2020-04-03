Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.