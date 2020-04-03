Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,953 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of EnPro Industries worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. State Street Corp increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $38.53 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.