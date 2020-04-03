Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,953 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of EnPro Industries worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. State Street Corp increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $38.53 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wintrust Financial Corp Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wintrust Financial Corp Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,953 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,953 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc.
Steelcase Inc. Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Steelcase Inc. Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,164 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,164 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 162,109 Shares of CNH Industrial NV
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 162,109 Shares of CNH Industrial NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report