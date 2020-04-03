Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Steelcase worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steelcase by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

