Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $24.54 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

