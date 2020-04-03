Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,164 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

