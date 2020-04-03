Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 162,109 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

