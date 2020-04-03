Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Hope Bancorp worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.