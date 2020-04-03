Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 742,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 325,924 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

