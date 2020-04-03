Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 99,648 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Employers worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Employers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

