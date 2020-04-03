Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 122,055 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Universal Forest Products worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $34.88 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

