Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

