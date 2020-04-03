Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stake Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

