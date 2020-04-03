WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of WideOpenWest worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYSE:WOW opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $400.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

