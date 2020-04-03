Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,849 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

