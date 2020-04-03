Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,517 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Axis Capital worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $36.48 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Axis Capital news, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

