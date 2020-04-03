Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of New Senior Investment Group worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $596,222.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a PE ratio of -202,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

