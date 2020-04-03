Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Adtalem Global Education worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

