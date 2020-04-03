Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 99,032 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

CAR stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

