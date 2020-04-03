66,525 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $7.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

