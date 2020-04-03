Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

