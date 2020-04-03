Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,955 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,054.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

