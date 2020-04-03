Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $14.02 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 424,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.