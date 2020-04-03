Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $14.02 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 424,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTUS opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.
Natus Medical Company Profile
Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.
