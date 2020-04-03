First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of First Foundation worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 228.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $436.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

