Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

