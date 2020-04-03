Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,049 Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

