Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.