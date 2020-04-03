Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Black Hills worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 3,043.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

