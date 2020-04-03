Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,012 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,326,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $249.15.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.