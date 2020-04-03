Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 843,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

