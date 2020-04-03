Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,461 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $100,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

