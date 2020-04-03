DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $4.11 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.