DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $2.83 Million in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.87. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

