DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 766.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rayonier by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RYN stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.